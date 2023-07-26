Property transfers Published 9:10 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Property transfers between July 10 – 14, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Danny Truong and Victoria Pham to Ole Miss Investment Properties, LP, Unit 20 of West End Condominiums.

Stuart Crook to Amanda Frischhertz, et al., Unit 1103 of The Mark Condominiums.

Bailey Loeb to Ronald and Rhonda Loeb, Lot 136 of Shiloh Place Subdivision.

Stillwater Oxford, LLC to Todd and Kristy Hammett, Unit 11 of Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

STK Oxbridge Group, LLC to Samuel and Lisa Word, Lot 86 of Woodson Ridge Subdivision.

Goodson Propeerties, LLC to Logan and Jennifer Collier, Unit 4803, The Mark Condominiums.

Spencer and Jane Mooney to Lindsay Hudson and Brian Woods, Lot 114 of Wellsgate Subdivision.

Richard Fogelman to David DeShong, Unit 4205 of 800 Park Condominiums.

James Sinclair to Madison Padawer, A fraction of the Gratz lot in the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 6, Range 5 West.

Jacob Summey to William and Katherine Slone, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

William Reynolds to Wayne and Frances McPhail, A parcel in the East Half of the Northeast Quarter and in the Southeast Quarter lying north CR 107 in Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Stillwater Oxford, LLC to Teresa and Kevin Wood, Unit 3 of Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

Joseph and Laura Saffle to Christopher and Gena Cochran, Unit 1204 of High Pointe Condominiums.

The Estate of David Taylor, et al. to Linda Taylor, Lot 1 of Royal Oaks Subdivision.

Rizwanur Khan and Neha Nayaz to JMB Family Holdings, LLC, Lot 27 of Tuscan Hills Estates Subdivision.

Christina Nosef to Joseph Nosef, Two tracts in the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Karen Rabson to Bull Market of MS, LLC, Unit 236 of Turnberry Condominiums.

Linda Boisse to Christopher and Jena Lee Cleary, Lot 17 of Woodson Ridge Subdivision.

Mary Ellen Case to Michael and Jennifer Dean, Lot 82 of Notting Hill Subdivision.

Dunn Fornea Properties, LLC to John Roberts, et al., Unit 3201 of Fairmont Condominiums.

Millicent Nicholas to Jacob Brasher, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

William and Mary Harper to Alan and Ruth Bianco, 5.0 acres, more or less, in the Northwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to H. Scot Spragins, Unit 1411, The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Laura Lane, Unit 241 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Madison and Alexander Meyer to 1012 Properties, LLC, Lot 7 of Briarwood Subdivision.

Stacey Goff to William and Jenny Hullander, Lots 14 and 15, The Lamar Subdivision.

Joshua and Mary Katherine Murphy to The R. Diane Emfinger Revocable Trust, Lot 20, Taylor Greene Subdivison (Taylor).

Ernest and Susan Russ to Kathryn Young, Lot 62 of Tuscan Hills Estates Subdivision.

JWM Development, LLC to Thomas and Linda Zakkak, Unit 511, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Gary and Cynthia Grubb to BLBJ, LLC, Unit 6 of Carrollton Condominiums.

Brooke Mizell to Bell Real Estate, LLC, Unit 141 of Oxford Square Townhomes Condominiums.

Barney Sharp to Karen Wallace, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 23 and the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Bret and Michelle Kelly to Leslie and Mandy Boatright, Unit 33 of West End Condominiums.

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to Mary Anne and Thomas Narmour, Unit 113 of Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Joe and Brittany Grimison to Joy Hawkins, et al., Lot 13 of Quail Creek Subdivision and Laura Kessinger to Michael and Mary Kathryn Gibbs, Lot 91 of The Highlands Subdivision.

Gilber and Shirley Varner to Samy and Lisa El-Feraly, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Linda Oliphant to Himmer Properties, LLC, Lot 21 of Edgewood Subdiviison.

Jacob Hatcher to Hanh Bullion, Unit 26 of Cypress Glen Condominiums.