Head to the Mid-Town Farmers’ Market this Saturday Published 10:04 am Friday, July 28, 2023

The market continues this Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. and below are some expected highlights:

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic living lettuce, cucumbers and a few squash, melons, and cherry tomato baskets.

Figs, LLC will be selling fig trees, basil plants and Breakfast-on-the-go: spinach quiches, chicken curry puffs and cheesy ham biscuits.

The Salsa Ladies will have “Get Kickin’ Salsa.”

Bost Farm will have tomatoes, purple hull peas, green beans, squash, peppers, potatoes, cucumbers, eggplant and cantaloupe.

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry, sourdough bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls.

Fresh Fruit snow cones will have hibiscus water fruit cups and snow cones – flavors of strawberry mango pineapple hibiscus guayaba and tamarind, coconut banana and walnut.

Mardis Honey will have local raw honey, creamed honey, granola and 100 percent pure beeswax candles.

Foster’s Sweeties will be at the market with cookies, brownies, homemade breads, cinnamon rolls and chocolate cream cheese sweet rolls.

Farmstead Florals will be selling custom fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers.

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have Cake flavors of Carrot, Strawberry, Lemon Blueberry, Chocolate Ganache, Caramel, Mexican Chocolate, Italian Cream and Gluten Free Vanilla. Also, several flavors of cupcakes and minis. Cheesecake flavors of NY Style, Chocolate Turtle, Heath Bar Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Banana Pudding, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip, Turtle, Key Lime, Death by Chocolate, Mocha and Gluten Free Chocolate. To order, call 662-816-3785 or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com.

If you know of a vendor who is interested in selling at Mid-Town, please point them to http://www.mtfarmersmarket.com/.

Directions: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about one-half mile, and look on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza. Alternatively, you can take the bus, utilizing the Oxford University Transit Red Route, which passes Mid-Town once per hour on Saturday mornings.