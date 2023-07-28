Saturday in-person absentee voting begins this weekend

Published 9:55 am Friday, July 28, 2023

By Staff Report

"I Voted" stickers are on a table. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)

The Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, July 29, for in-person absentee voting.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, Aug. 5. Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 8 and received by county circuit clerk offices within five business days of Aug. 8 in order to count.

To track your absentee ballot or locate your circuit clerk’s contact information, visit My Election Day online portal.

