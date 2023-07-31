Man extradited, charged for failing to return rental mower

Published 11:59 am Monday, July 31, 2023

By Staff Report

McKillion

On April 17, the Oxford Police Department responded to Home Depot for a report of a customer who had rented a lawnmower and had not returned it yet.

The suspect was identified as Norderres McKillion, 28, of Blytheville, Ark., and an arrest warrant for Embezzlement Under Contract was issued for him.

On July 19, McKillion was stopped by the Georgia State Patrol on an unrelated offense. On July 26, he was subsequently extradited back to Oxford.

McKillion was taken before a Justice Court judge and given a bond of $2,500.

