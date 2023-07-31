NWCC graduates 275 in summer session Published 9:34 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 275 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the Summer 2023 semester.

Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on July 28 during the college’s 114th Commencement.

Serving as commencement speaker was Mississippi businesswoman and Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees member Teresa Hubbard. Hubbard serves as president and CEO of the company she founded, CITE Armored, an armored truck manufacturing company.

Lafayette County students receiving degrees included Kayla Allen, Betsy Baker, Chasity Beasley, Lauren Busby, Alnayiah Dean, Rebecca Eddy, Samantha Finney, Angel Flowers, Camren Fortner, Cole Goretski, Ann Graham, Andrew Harmon, Katie Haynie, Naomi Huacal, Kayla Hughes, Shahale Hunt, Abbigail Johnson, Erica Lehman, Tamara Love, Katelyn Mitchell, Christopher Mize, Andrew Moorhead, Julian Ormond-Willard, Tatianna Pettis, Jamie Petty, William Pilcher, Juana Rodriguez, Ashley Smith, Dara Smith, Danielle Talley, Michelle Vaughn-Mortensen, Robi White, Brooklyn Whitehead, Ashley Williams, Carrie Wilson, Dyimund Woodard and Olivia Young.

Yalobusha County students receiving degrees included Beonica Cox, Deandra Jones, Hannah Melton, William Pilcher, Tyler Varner and Lottie Washington.