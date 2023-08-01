Duffy Morf

Published 11:51 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Staff Report

Dr. Duffy Morf ,79, renowned and beloved  Professor Emeritus of Accounting at the University of Mississippi passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The family will celebrate his life and legacy with a memorial visitation on Friday, August 04, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.

