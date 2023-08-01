Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Watts Published 11:52 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Watts, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at her residence in Oxford. She was born on December 26, 1957, to James Douglas and Bernice Turner Kelly. Becky was a member of First Baptist Church in Oxford. She retired from the U.S. Probation Service, where she worked as a data quality analyst. Becky’s hobbies included reading, traveling, antiquing and working in her yard.

The visitation was held at First Baptist Church in Oxford, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:45 PM it was followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Robert Allen officiating. Burial followed in the Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Watts; a daughter, Jennifer Watts Redditt and husband Chad; her mother, Bernice Turner Kelly; one sister, Tracey Ables and husband Jarmon; one brother, Steve Kelly and wife Hope; and two grandchildren, William Chadwick Redditt and Miles Dunbar Redditt.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Douglas Kelly and an infant brother, James Douglas Kelly, Jr.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to www.browningpontotoc.com.