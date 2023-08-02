Back Nine celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

Published 7:15 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Staff Report

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce last week held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Back Nine of Oxford, a sports bar located at 308 S. Lamar on the historic Oxford Square. Jason Plunk with Bullseye 95.5 FM and chairman of the chamber, welcomed everyone to the celebration while Andie Stanford, marketing director for Back Nine, introduced the three owners - Coty Childs, Colin Turner and Charles Turner. Back Nine offers multi-sport simulators for golfers and sports enthusiasts of all levels. (Contributed)

