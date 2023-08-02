Cofield’s Corner Published 7:30 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

1 of 3

By John Cofield

We were kings and queens of all we surveyed while standing at the tallest point in the county.

We would pile in someone’s truck and take off for our only mountain. And all it took was one word… Thacker?

Email newsletter signup

Before modern fire projection took over the job, watchmen took shifts searching the Lafayette County skyline for smoke. Finally, the old tower was more rust than steel and the plans began to take it down.

And while we understood times ravishes, we sure hated to see our old tower go when we knew dizzying heights.