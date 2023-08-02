‘Dance Like The Stars’ Saturday in Tupelo Published 7:10 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Sierra Cannon representing Oxford

The 18th Dance Like The Stars event is scheduled for Saturday at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo.

The event began in 2006 and nearly 170 community volunteers from Lee, Lafayette, Tippah, Chickasaw and Union counties have participated.

Volunteers agree to learn a professional ballroom dance routine with a professional partner from Tupelo’s The Dance Studio, and to raise funding for BGCNMS.

The dancer raising the most money is named the event Grand Champion.

2023 Dancers include Erskine Cummings representing Ripley; Rep. Sam Creekmore representing New Albany; Sierra Cannon representing Oxford; and Carol Farris, Iffat Jarin, Windy Scruggs, Rosa Birks, Jackson Taylor, Beau Melton and Jamison “J.J.” Birks, all representing Tupelo.

The group of dancers has already raised $187,000.

The Dance Studio of Tupelo is owned by Rubye Del Harden. Professional instructors include Tammy Wilson, Andrew Davis, Sara Davis, Gage Wood and Cameron Stevens.