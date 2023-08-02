Medicare Planning Outreach services offered

Published 7:10 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Staff Report

Health care, Medicare NCI/Unsplash)

Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging & North Mississippi Rural Legal Services will sponsor a free Medicare planning outreach Monday, Aug. 7,  from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 901 Sisk Ave.

There will be discussion about Medicare enrollment, Medicare Part D, Medicare fraud, abuse among seniors and Advanced Health Care Directives.

All are invited to attend and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 662-234-2918, ext. 2119.

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyle

New caps, ice cream for veterans

Piecemakers to host Harriet Roberts

Wild Hog Control Program underway

Laws faced by early Chinese immigrants

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How prepared are you for an extended power outage caused by summer thunder storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...