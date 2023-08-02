Medicare Planning Outreach services offered Published 7:10 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging & North Mississippi Rural Legal Services will sponsor a free Medicare planning outreach Monday, Aug. 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 901 Sisk Ave.

There will be discussion about Medicare enrollment, Medicare Part D, Medicare fraud, abuse among seniors and Advanced Health Care Directives.

All are invited to attend and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 662-234-2918, ext. 2119.