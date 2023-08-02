New caps, ice cream for veterans Published 9:45 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

52 given by Operation Branch Cap

Operation Branch Cap was recently organized by the administrators of the State Veterans Home, resulting in 52 caps presented to veterans at a ceremony that included a banana split ice cream party.

Andy Pruitt, adjutant of Chapter 48 of Disabled American Veterans, helped provide the caps for Amy, Navy, Marine, Air Force, and Coast Guard veterans who did not already own one.

The caps were purchased with funding from Humana. Larry Malatesta spoke at the ceremony, stressing the importance of the company’s commitment to servicing veterans with benefits needs, but providing support in broad areas that are often overlooked in the veterans community.

The pride and self-esteem boost each veteran enjoys when wearing the cap that represents his branch of service means more than health care plans and numbers, Malatesta said.

Elmo’s Military Surplus of Saltillo provided the quality caps at a considerable discount. The store’s staff was thanked by all in attendance for their efforts to make each cap a special presentation of the highest quality.