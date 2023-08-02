Northwest, Ole Miss to host 19th annual golf fundraiser Published 9:10 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation and the University of Mississippi are partnering together with sponsors Northcentral Electric Cooperative and Cadence Bank for the 2+2 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on Sept. 28 at Cherokee Valley Golf Course in Olive Branch. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., with tee-off at 1 p.m.

The 2023 entry fee is $500 per team of four and includes all greens fees, cart fees, goodie bag, beverages and lunch for all participants.

Money raised through this tournament will fund scholarships for students attending the DeSoto Center’s 2+2 Program. The 2+2 Program allows students to obtain their associate degree at Northwest and their bachelor’s degree at the University of Mississippi, all at the DeSoto Center.

The tournament offers first, second and the third-place prizes, a putting contest, closest-to-the-pin and longest drive contests, and complimentary range balls prior to tee off.

There is limited space remaining in the tournament, and it is still open to those seeking to sponsor this event.

There are four sponsorship options available, ranging from $250 to $1,500:

Gold Sponsors support the event for $1,500. These sponsors receive a complimentary team, including red tees and mulligans. They also get a hole sponsor sign on the course, a sign recognizing their contribution as a sponsor at the putting contest and recognition on the tournament’s Facebook page and sponsor board.

Silver Sponsors support the tournament for $1,000, and those sponsors receive a complimentary team with a hole sponsor sign on the course, and recognition on the tournament Facebook page and sponsor board.

Bronze Sponsors support the event for $750. They will receive one complimentary team with recognition as a hole sponsor and recognition on the tournament’s Facebook page.

Hole sponsors can support the tournament for $250, and they will receive one sign on the course. All sponsors will also be recognized on the tournament’s Facebook page.

To register for the event, please visit northwestms.edu/foundation. For more information contact Gracie Perry, Advancement Services coordinator, at (662) 560-1105 or email aslocum@northwestms.edu or Kacy Dixon, coordinator of Student Services for the University of Mississippi – DeSoto, at (662) 915-8205 or email kdixon@olemiss.edu.

If you would like to sponsor this event or register your team, please visit www.northwestms.edu/about/foundation/golf-tournament. For more information about Northwest, including programs and events, please visit www.northwestms.edu. For more information about fundraising or donating to Northwest, please visit www.northwestms.edu/foundation.