Oher book signing set for Square Published 7:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Former Rebel great offers insight into life’s adversity, struggles

Off Square Books is gearing up to host a special book signing event featuring NFL champion and inspiration behind the hit movie “The Blind Side,” Michael Oher. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Off Square Books.

Oher, who gained widespread fame for his remarkable life journey, is set to present his new book, titled “When Your Back’s Against the Wall,” which offers insights on overcoming adversity and prevailing against all odds.

The upcoming event has garnered significant anticipation as Oher’s story resonates with millions of people worldwide. Whether through his on-screen portrayal, his memoir “I Beat the Odds,” or his success on the football field, Oher’s experiences have become a symbol of hope and determination.

“When Your Back’s Against the Wall” delves into Oher’s highs and lows, encompassing moments of triumph such as earning a college degree and celebrating a Super Bowl victory, as well as struggles with poverty, hunger, homelessness, academic challenges, bullying, job loss, brain injury, anxiety and depression. Oher’s life serves as a testament to the power of resilience and tenacity in the face of adversity.

Joining Oher at the event will be co-author Don Yaeger, a prolific writer known for his New York Times bestselling works. Together, they aim to share Oher’s inspiring journey with the audience, offering valuable insights on how to surmount life’s obstacles.

The book signing is an exclusive opportunity for fans and readers to meet Michael Oher in person. To participate in the signing line, attendees are required to purchase a copy of “When Your Back’s Against the Wall.” It’s important to note that no memorabilia will be signed during the event.

The event is expected to draw a substantial crowd, with attendees eager to hear Oher’s compelling story and learn from his experiences. Through his Oher Foundation, Oher continues to make a positive impact on the lives of children, empowering them to break the cycle of poverty through educational opportunities.