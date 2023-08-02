Oxford woman charged with motor vehicle theft

Published 9:04 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Staff Report

Brown

On July 24, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Jackson Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle.

After investigation, Ashaunti Brown, 21, of Oxford was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Brown was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Brown due to her being out on probation.

