Piecemakers to host Harriet Roberts

Published 9:15 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Staff Report

Harriott Roberts in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)

Crewel embroidery enthusiasts welcome

The Piecemakers of Oxford Quilt Guild will meet Aug. 12. The program will feature Harriet Roberts.  

For more than a decade Roberts has worked with The Crewel Work Company (based in Cumbria, UK) to originate and test amazing crewel embroidery kits of varying sizes and complexities. An educator at heart, Roberts continues to teach quilting and stitching privately, and will very occasionally take on a private commission. She said she looks forward to meeting the Piecemakers in August and sharing her stitching journey.  

The meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 924 Van Buren Ave. All those interested in quilting are welcome to attend.

 

