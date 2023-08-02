Plea in cocaine case nets 80-month sentence Published 9:19 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Jeremy Fondren, a 41-year-old man from Oxford, Mississippi, has been sentenced to 80 months in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Fondren had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess over five kilograms of cocaine, as revealed in court documents. Following his 80-month prison term, he will also be subjected to five years of supervised release.

The sentencing hearing took place on Tuesday afternoon, and the announcement of Fondren’ssentence was made by U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program. This program operates in conjunction with state and local law enforcement agencies to identify, disrupt, and dismantle high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that pose a threat to the United States. The investigation involved collaboration with multiple agencies, including the Tupelo Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clyde McGee handled the prosecution of the case.