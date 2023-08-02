Property Transfers Published 7:20 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Property transfers between July 17-21, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Andrew Properties, LLC to James Moore, Unit 504, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Kristin Hammons to Daniel Murphy Living Trust, Unit 3003, Esplanade Condominiums.

Daniel Moore, et al. to Shelton and Marsha Vance, Unit 2808, The Mark Condominiums.

Stacy and Nicole Hollowell to Caroline and Willis Frazer, Lot 8 of Mayfield Subdivision.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Jerre and Rosemary Pierson, Unit 240, The Crossing at Oxford Commons, Cottage Condominiums.

Major Pearson to Rico Fries, LLC, Fraction of the North Half of Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Andrea Blakely to Rudy’s Rentals, LLC, Unit 2006, The Mark Condominiums.

Oxford 216, LLC to Scott and Melanie Steed, Unit 646, Rowandale Condominiums.

Charles and Judy Moore to Khaled and Fredaa Abu-Hamdan, Unit 206 of Soleil Condominiums.

David Ellis and Jimmy Chisolm to Peter and Leah Keiser, Northeast and Southeast Quarters of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Lee and Sophie Hays to Strawhat Properties, LLC, Lot 7 of Rosemont at Grand Oaks Subdivision.

Lisa Cunningham to Damian Mercier, Unit 106 of Fern Cove Condominiums.

Linda Taylor to Jerold and Billie Claire Campbell, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Raymond Fuller to Vernon and Elizabeth Padgett, A tract in the Northeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Charles and Mary White to Steven Karlik, Unit 507, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Grand Oaks Village, LLC to Andrew Gowdey, Unit 2 of Grand Oaks Village Condominiums.

Michael Moore to Kyle Moore, Lot 39 of The Grove at Grand Oaks Condominiums.

Chris Denstel to Parker Eidson, Unit 33, Sage Meadow.

Simon and Natalie Camp to Marvin and Margaret Yates, Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

William and Mary Russell to Ryan and Leslie Dean, Lot 153, Township of Twelve Oaks Estates.

Lacey Shipley and Rodger Fullilove to William Ashley, Jr. and William Ashley, Sr., Lot 7 of Hickory Ridge Subdivision.

Tyson Comer to Earnest and Lisa Jane Grace, Two acres on Hwy. 310.

Jason and Victoria Zigmont to Michael Jovovich, et al., A fraction of Section 14, 23 and 24, all in Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Peter Chiu to Vickie Van Horn, Lot 7, Deer Run Subdivision.

Brian and Mary Katherine Porter to Steven Oliver and Lauren Bergholz, Lot 65, Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Doris Watson to Thomas and Mary Marek, Unit 240, Oxford Station Expanded.

Dennis and Carrie Ott to Kirby Houston, A tract in Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Dylan Bhakta, et al., Unit 1312, The Crossing at Oxford Commons Condominiums.

Julie Brassell to Kymberlee Wells-Saddler, A tract of land in Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Carlyn and Jacob Mitchell to Brian and Mary Catherine Porter, Lot 96 of Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Chad and Ellen Lance to River Turquoise Holdings, LLC, Unit D5, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

Hannah Thomas to John and Kate Beam, Unit 202 of The Morgan Condominiums.

Larry Morrison to Brian and Marja Lennon, Unit 34, Harris Grove Condominiums.

Lonnie and Angela Everill to Scott and Melanie Steed, Lot 62 of Steeplechase Subdivision.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Nilesh and Nita Patel, Unit 331 of The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

Larry Durham to TLC SIP, LLC, Unit 2304, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Mark and Tracie (Hale-) Smith to Nat and Cynthia Prestage, Unit 28, Waterstone Condominiums.

John and Vickie (Dyess-) Patrick to Sriram Kanakamedala, Lot R18, Retreat Square at Wellsgate.

Krishna Samineni to Sriram Kanakamedala, Lot R18, Retreat Square at Wellsgate.

Francine Luckett to Par Realty, LLC, Unit 603 of Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Samuel Orman to VL Holdings, LLC, Unit 24, Harris Grove Condominiums.

Osman Morales to Greg Conlee, A fraction of Section 2, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Catherine McGuire to John and Makenzie Miley, Lot 25 of Rollingwoods Subdivision.

Oxford 216, LLC to Andre Simmond and Kaitlyn Armstrong, Unit 618, Rowandale Condominiums.

LaceyMay Properties, LLC to David Vanlandeghem, Lots 1 and 2, Quail Creek Estates Subdivision, and a fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.