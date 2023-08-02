Realtors hosting Town Hall Thursday

Published 6:52 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Staff Report

The North Central Mississippi Realtors are hosting a Town Hall Meeting for all Lafayette County candidates with opponents in the Primary Election.

The Town Hall will be Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the auditorium at the Oxford Conference Center on Ed Perry Boulevard in Oxford.  

All candidates have been invited to attend and each will get a couple of minutes to address the audience and then we will have some questions for the candidates. 

Everyone is invited to attend.

