Realtors hosting Town Hall Thursday Published 6:52 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The North Central Mississippi Realtors are hosting a Town Hall Meeting for all Lafayette County candidates with opponents in the Primary Election.

The Town Hall will be Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the auditorium at the Oxford Conference Center on Ed Perry Boulevard in Oxford.

All candidates have been invited to attend and each will get a couple of minutes to address the audience and then we will have some questions for the candidates.

Everyone is invited to attend.