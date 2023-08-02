Southern apparel store celebrating first anniversary Published 8:17 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

REBEL Southern Apparel, the official Colonel Reb Foundation retail store, will host a one-year anniversary party Saturday, Aug. 5, during the 2023 Watermelon Carnival in Water Valley.

The public is invited to visit the retail store throughout the weekend, with special Watermelon Carnival weekend store hours of 12 – 8 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday.

New watermelon-inspired Colonel Reb T-shirts and caps will be on-sale. Giveaways at REBEL will include the new 2023 Colonel Reb football schedule poster, with pocket schedules also available. The Colonel Reb mascot will also be available throughout the day for selfies.

The public is invited for a cake and ice cream party, starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday inside REBEL, located next to H&R Block at 103 N. Main St., just across from the Water Valley Casey Jones Railroad Museum.

In addition to hundreds of Colonel Reb items, REBEL also offers unique Southern merchandise (caps, flags, cotton bales, more), local artwork and more.