Wild Hog Control Program underway Published 9:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) began accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) on Aug. 1.

The application period will close on Tuesday, Aug. 15. All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.

MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi.

Email newsletter signup

Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property.

In addition to its established trapping program, MDAC is currently taking applications for a cost share opportunity provided to Mississippi private land managers that need to purchase trapping equipment to control wild hogs on their property.