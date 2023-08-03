Oxford man out on bond gets nine new auto burglary counts Published 11:01 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

In late July, the Oxford Police Department took multiple reports of auto burglaries that occurred at businesses near West Oxford Loop

and Highway 6 West.

After investigation, Shandon Coleman, 30, of Oxford was arrested and charged with nine counts of Auto Burglary.

Coleman was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $20,000 bond. The bond was

revoked due to Coleman being out on a previous felony bond for auto burglary.