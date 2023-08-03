Oxford man out on bond gets nine new auto burglary counts

Published 11:01 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

By Staff Report

Shandon Coleman

In late July, the Oxford Police Department took multiple reports of auto burglaries that occurred at businesses near West Oxford Loop
and Highway 6 West.

After investigation, Shandon Coleman, 30, of Oxford was arrested and charged with nine counts of Auto Burglary.

Coleman was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $20,000 bond. The bond was
revoked due to Coleman being out on a previous felony bond for auto burglary.

