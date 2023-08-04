Farmers’ market this Saturday includes veggies, salsa and treats Published 2:47 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

The Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues this Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. Expected highlights include the following:

The Salsa Ladies will have “Get Kickin’ Salsa.”

Falkner Farms will have grass-fed beef and pasture-raised chicken eggs.

Farmstead Florals will have fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your week!

Bost Farm will have tomatoes, purple hull peas, green beans, squash, peppers, potatoes, cucumbers, eggplant and cantaloupe

Fresh Fruit snow cones will have hibiscus water fruit cups and snow cones – flavors of strawberry, mango, pineapple, hibiscus, guayaba and tamarind, coconut, banana and walnut.

Debbie's Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of carrot, strawberry, lemon blueberry, chocolate ganache, caramel, German chocolate, Italian cream and gluten-free vanilla. They will also have several flavors of cupcakes and minis. Cheesecake flavors include NY Style, Chocolate Turtle, Heath Bar Crunch, chocolate peanut butter, banana pudding, cookies 'n cream, chocolate chip, Turtle, key lime, Death by Chocolate, mocha and gluten-free chocolate. For more information, call 662-816-3785 or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com.

Figs, LLC will be selling fig tree, fig cookies and breakfast-on-the-go: spinach quiches, chicken curry puffs and cheesy ham biscuits.

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic living lettuce and cousa and yellow squashes.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/mtmarket). If you are interested in becoming a part of the market, visit http://www.mtfarmersmarket.com/ for application documents.

The market is located on North Lamar about one-half mile from the Square in the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza.