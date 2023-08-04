Candidates miss deadline to file campaign finance reports Published 10:26 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Mississippi Secretary of State releases list of candidates who failed to file campaign finance reports

JACKSON, Miss. – A list of candidates for statewide or legislative office who did not comply with the campaign disclosure report deadlines was released by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office. Mississippi Code Section 23-15-817 mandates this publication.

As of Aug. 1, numerous individuals hadn’t submitted their campaign finance reports by the 5 p.m. deadline. Those who are yet to file include Billy Nix, Dwayne Pickett, Shirley Sandifer, Philman A. Ladner, Corrie Linton, Kenji Holloway, Sedrick Smith, Otis Anthony, Jonathan Dantzler, Jacob Hisaw, Rufus Straughter, Tamarra Butler-Washington and David Carson Futch.

However, some candidates who initially missed the Aug. 1 deadline have since complied. These include Gwendolyn Gray, Terry Rogers II, Brady Williamson, Lance Varner, Jeremy Lee, Steve Horne, Alana Campo, Shira Stallworth, Kenny Rush, Dyamone White, William Downs, Patty Patterson, Marvin Hightower and Justis Gibbs.

The filing requirements for campaign finance reports in Mississippi are specified in Section 23-15-807(b) of the Mississippi Code. This section of the code states that all candidates for statewide or legislative office must file periodic campaign finance reports with the Secretary of State. The reports must be filed on a quarterly basis, and the deadline for filing is the fifth day of the month following the end of the quarter.

The reports must include information about the candidate’s campaign finances, including the following:

• The total amount of money raised

• The total amount of money spent

• The names and addresses of contributors who donated more than $200

• The names and addresses of vendors who received more than $200 in payments

These filing requirements are designed to help the public track the finances of political campaigns and to ensure that candidates are not receiving illegal contributions. If a candidate fails to file a report on time, they may be subject to fines or other penalties.

For more information about the filing requirements for campaign finance reports in Mississippi, please visit the website of the Mississippi Secretary of State.