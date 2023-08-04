Oxford Crumbl Cookies opening Aug. 11 Published 10:39 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Oxford is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, Aug. 11, when locally owned and operated Oxford Crumbl Cookies, located at 103 Merchants Dr., opens its doors.

Store owners can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie connoisseurs in Crumbl’s perfectly

postable Pink Boxes. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Media, community members and city officials are invited to join the celebration.

Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing more than 60 career opportunities to Oxford locals.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200-plus weekly rotating flavors. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie and many more.

Weekly flavor drops are Sundays at 7 p.m. on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 16, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl app and online at crumblcookies.com. Customers can also enjoy a brand-new feature on the Crumbl App called the Cookie Journal, where they can rate and track cookies, share their tasty takes with other Crumbl reviewers and earn achievements.

It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owners Brandon, Jen, McKae and Jocelyn Nielsen and Annie and Russell Squire. After sinking their teeth into a warm chocolate chip cookie, they knew they had to be part of the Crumbl Crew and the journey to opening their first Crumbl Cookies began.

“We are excited to bring the best cookies in the world to Oxford. We hope to inspire our customers to create meaningful moments with those who matter most,” said the owners.

The Nielsens and the Squires have spent months perfecting the Oxford location to provide an

irresistible experience for customers. “As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors!” states the team. Together with their crew, they said they are thrilled to finally open their doors to “bring the people of Oxford together over a box of the best cookies in the world.”

Crumbl Cookies’s mission is to bring friends and family together over “a box of the best cookies in the world.” Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley.

In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with more than 800 locations in all 50 states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes.