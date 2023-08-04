Oxford man charged with fraudulent check writing Published 12:12 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Police investigate possible additional offenses

Christopher Bell, a 26-year-old local, has been arrested and charged with three counts of False Pretense by the Oxford Police Department on July 28, authorities report. Bell, apprehended following a report of a counterfeit check at a business on the 2100 block of Jackson Avenue, may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Officers responded to the alleged fraudulent activity, leading to Bell’s arrest after a thorough investigation. He was subsequently taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge, who set his initial bond at $60,000.

Local authorities believe that similar instances of this crime may have occurred at other businesses in the Oxford area. If anyone has information related to this matter or suspects such fraudulent activities at their establishment, contact the Oxford Police Department. Detective Hollowell, leading the investigation, can be reached at the Oxford Police Department by calling 662-232-2400.

The case continues to be under investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.