Bramlett Elementary Boosts Oxford District to Top 10 in Kindergarten Readiness Published 4:08 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford School District has climbed into the top 10 in Mississippi for kindergarten readiness, according to a state assessment. The recent assessment showed 75.15% of students in the district scoring above a 681, a benchmark that signifies they are on track to meet third-grade reading expectations.

Kindergarten Readiness Assessment: Setting the Standard

The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, an initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of instruction for students from birth to third grade, set the score of 530 as the readiness standard for incoming kindergarteners. The assessment found that the majority of students in the Oxford School District started the school year well above this benchmark.

Bramlett Elementary Students Showcase Remarkable Growth

The students at Bramlett Elementary began the 2022-2023 school year with a notable average score of 541. Over the course of the school year, they managed to increase their average score to 728, marking an impressive gain of 187 points. This accomplishment is a testament to the quality of the district’s early education programs and the commitment of their educators.

Collaboration Between Educators and Families: The Key to Success

Email newsletter signup

“It’s a team effort here at Bramlett. Teachers and families come together to ensure our students are prepared to read from the moment they start PreK and Kindergarten,” said Bradley Roberson, superintendent of the Oxford School District. “These results reflect our commitment to success and place us among the best kindergarten programs in the state. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Reading Proficiency: A Predicative Measure of Future Success

Research shows that 85% of students scoring 530 or higher at the start of kindergarten are proficient in reading by the end of third grade. The recent results indicate that the majority of students in the Oxford School District are well on their way to achieving this.

Mississippi’s Positive Trajectory After Pandemic Setbacks

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has announced that statewide, students are beginning to regain ground lost during the pandemic. The 2022-23 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment shows promising signs of recovery, with students making significant strides toward pre-pandemic achievement levels.