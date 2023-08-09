Agreement reached for OPD renovation Published 8:33 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) and the city of Oxford have forged a critical Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at renovating a building to house the Oxford Police Department. The MOU, approved at a recent Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting, designates funds up to $4 million under the Line-Item Appropriation Transparency Act for the renovation project.

The chosen building, situated at the Oxford Enterprise Center, will undergo extensive renovations to cater specifically to the needs of the Oxford Police Department. The planned upgrades include modern police offices, advanced law enforcement equipment and holding cells for detainees.

The city of Oxford commits to completing the project within 36 months, providing quarterly notarized reports to the DFA regarding the expenditure of project funds. To ensure transparency, detailed records of invoices and bank statements will be maintained.

The Oxford Police Department, responsible for maintaining public safety and enforcing the law within the city, is said to welcome the new headquarters as it will enhance officers’ capabilities in responding to emergencies and investigating crimes. The collaboration between the DFA and the city of Oxford marks a significant step toward bolstering community safety.

As the project progresses, the public will receive regular updates to stay informed on the developments. The approved MOU signifies a milestone in the Oxford Police Department’s pursuit of a modern and functional workspace, ultimately serving to strengthen their ability to protect and serve the community effectively.