Fatal crash on Hwy. 30 investigated by MHP Published 6:05 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate a fatal crash on Friday, Aug. 4, that claimed the life of an Oxford man.

Gavarick Q. Black, 36, was killed when the 2014 Cadillac he was driving west on Hwy. 30 left the roadway and rolled over several times. The crash happened about 6:55 a.m., MHP said.