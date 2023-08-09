Front-runners emerge in Lafayette County primaries, setting stage for November Published 9:19 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Out of approximately 30,000 registered Lafayette County voters, 9,800 headed to the polls Tuesday, casting their ballots for various local and statewide offices. The results will largely determine November’s races due to several uncontested contests.

Supervisor District Races:

• District 1: Republican incumbent Supervisor Brent Larson secured a commanding 71 percent against challengers Carole Arnold and Anthony Cox. With no Democratic or Independent candidates, Larson is set to run unopposed in November.

• District 2: Oxford Board of Aldermen member John Morgan clinched the Republican nomination with 78 percent of votes against Dru Jones. Morgan is slated to face Democrat Avery Dunn this fall, who was the sole Democratic candidate on Tuesday’s ballot.

• District 3: On the Republican side, incumbent David Rikard garnered 66 percent of the vote against Josh Theweatt. He will face Democrat Dale Timothy Gordon in November, who clinched his nomination with a decisive 79 percent against competitors Larandust Coleman and Will Tidwell.

• District 4: Republican Scott Allen secured 56 percent against Derek Mooney. The November races will see Allen up against Democratic candidate Anne Klingen, who ran unopposed on Tuesday, and Chad McLarty, the current supervisor for District 4, now running as an Independent.

• District 5: Greg Bynum secured the Republican nomination with 63 percent of votes, defeating Johnny Mike Fortner and Jason Kent. Bynum will be pitted against Democrat Don Mason, the sole Democratic contender on Tuesday’s ballot. Notably, incumbent Supervisor Mike Roberts opted against seeking re-election, focusing his ambitions on another office.

Other Notable Races:

• Chancery Court Clerk: Former Supervisor Mike Roberts captured the Republican nomination for Chancery Court Clerk, securing 63 percent against Kasey Haynie Daniels. Roberts will compete against Independent candidates Lloyd Olphant and Marsha Pearce Theobald in November.

• Justice Court Judge – Northern District: LaSonja “Sue” Pettis dominated the ballot, achieving 72 percent against Hardie Meeks Jr. Pettis is set to challenge Republican Brent Johnson in the general election.

• Coroner: Republican Glenn Coleman won his nomination with 63 percent against Shawn Bennett. Coleman’s next contest will be against Democratic nominee LaVera “Deede” Hodges, who secured her spot with 74 percent against Marilyn Pomerlee Delbridge.

• Constable Central: Incumbent Kenneth Drewrey retained his position, seizing 64 percent of votes against Lee Durham. With no opposing Democrats or Independents in the running, Drewrey will continue his tenure as constable.

Key Races Summary:

In key races, Republican candidates, including Tate Reeves (73 percent for governor) and Delbert Hosemann (63 percent for lieutenant governor), dominated the vote. Meanwhile, Democratic candidates such as Brandon Presley gained significant backing, securing 99 percent in the governor’s race. Other notable contenders include Michael Watson, Lynn Fitch, Shad White, D. Ryan Grover, Shuwaski A. Young, Greta Kemp Martin and Larry Bradford.

The primary results provide a clear preview of the competitive races to anticipate this November.