Hamadani selected for scholars program Published 8:10 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Oxford native will study blood disorders

University of Mississippi student Christine Hamadani has been selected for the Robert L. Smith, M.D. Scholars Program as part of the Jackson Heart Study Graduate Training and Education Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, or UMMC-GTEC, in Jackson.

Hamadani, of Oxford, as well as UM students Joanne Canedo and Destinee Manning, will participate in the two-year program, which provides intensive research training and mentoring experience through various learning and networking opportunities.

A third-year doctoral student in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Hamadani plans to become a principal scientist leading the development of targeted and personalized intravenous nanomedicine for blood disorders.

A native of Terry, Dr. Robert L. Smith is nationally respected for his leadership as founder of the Medical Committee for Human Rights. He founded the Mississippi Family Health Center in 1963 and remains a practicing physician.