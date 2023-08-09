Josh Hawkins easily wins MS House Dist. 10 seat Published 8:38 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Batesville businessman Josh Hawkins won an overwhelming victory for the Miss. House Dist. 10 seat Tuesday, beating the incumbent Brady Williamson and fellow Panolian Lofton Gray. The district covers Lafayette and Panola counties.

Williamson won the seat four years ago, beating the same candidates, but lost considerable support in Panola during this cycle. Hawkins won every precinct in Panola county Tuesday. There were 2,168 votes cast in Panola and 1,795 in Lafayette in the race.

In Panola, without absentee numbers included, Hawkins got 1,612 votes in seven boxes, Williamson garnered 353 and Gray got 203.

In Lafayette, Williamson led the ticket with 745 votes followed by Hawkins with 658, and Gray with 388.

In all precincts over both counties, Hawkins won 2,270 of the 3,963 cast, or about 57 percent. Williamson got 28 percent and Gray 15 percent.