Primary results for Lafayette County Published 6:46 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

There were 9,859 ballots cast in the primary election on Aug. 8 of which 7,261 were in the Republican primary and 2,598 in the Democrat primary.

For coroner, LaVera “Deede” Hodges won the Democratic primary with 74% of the vote and will face Greg Coleman who won the Republican primary in the November general election.

For Chancery Court Clerk, Mike Roberts won the Republican primary with 63% of the vote over Kasey Haynie Daniels with 35% of the vote. Roberts will face two independent candidates Lloyd Olphant and Marsha Theobald in the general election.hhy

