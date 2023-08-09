Property Transfers Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Property transfers between July 24 28, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette Chancery Court:

Carter Capital, LLC to Jackson Tucker, Lot 82 of Ridgeland Heights Subdivision.

Jason and Holly Easley to William and Amee Oldham, Unit 106 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Email newsletter signup

Danny and Emmalee Stout to Elizabeth Williamson, Lot 75 of South Oaks Subdivision.

Robert McConnell to Modarch, LLC, Lot 26 of Garner Heights Subdivision.

Kathryn Young to Raymond Walton, et al., Unit 1507 of The Mill of Oxford Condominiums.

Wilbourn and Dorothy Ann Busby to Highway 6 East, LLC, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Neely Revocable Trust to Johnnie and Melinda Price, Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Logan and Brooke Gross to Clarence and Niki Singletary, Unit 49, Quarter Condominiums.

Dolphin, LLC to Sean Williams, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

David Harris to Shawn Ray, The Northeast Quarter and Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

William Phillips to White Oak Ridge, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

CB Holdings, LLC to Andrew Callicutt, Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

High Noon Ventures, LLC to Jesse Bullion, et ux., Northwest Quarter of Section 35 and Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 6, Range 5 West.

Ralph Peeples, et al. to TRK Holdings, LLC, Unit 1604, The Mark Condominiums.

Nathan and Katherine Stengel to Zachary Boone, et al., Unit 62 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Dunn Fornea Properties, LLC to Edward Katz, et al., Unit 3301, Fairmont Condominiums.

Seashell, LLC to Casey and Alexandra Shockey, Unit 11B, Oxford Ridge Condominiums.

Matthew Defore to Adam Stringer, Unit 304, Creekwood Condominiums.

LaceyMay Properties, LLC to David Vanlandeghem, Fraction of Lot 411, Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Paul and Amy Johnson to Jeffery and Kelly Bell, Lot 29, Timberlake Subdivision.

Daniel Reynolds to Libby and Kaleb Carruth, Lot 82, Woodlawn Subdivision.

Alan and Hayley D’Jock to Stanley and Brigitte Viner, Part of Lot 54, Grand Oaks Subdivision.

Mayfred, LLC to Adria Ward, Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Gary Messer to John and Anglela Fox, Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

John and Anglela Fox to Gary Messer, Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Christopher and Jena Cleary to Franklin and Rhyan Davis, Lot R84 of Southpointe Subdivision.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Joseph Campochiaro, Units 1311 and 1414 of The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

Jonathan and Whitney Aldridge to Lou Ann and Travis Hilton, Lot 7 of The Pointe at Wellsgate.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Patrick Lee Pittman and Shelby Marsh, Lot 82, Lamar Subdivision.

Ann Marie Fox to High Noon Ventures, LLC, Lot 94 and part of Lot 92, Garden Terrace Subdivision.

Hudson Magee to Michael Stiritz, Unit 23, Countryview Village Condominiums.

William Watson, LLC to Rebecca Peden, Unit 25 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Joe Hess to Joseph and Deborah Miles, Unit 301 of Esplanade Condominiums.

Full Circle Holdings, LLC to Patti Tripper, Unit 24 of The Cottages at Woodson Ridge Farms.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Kyle Bruce, Unit 240, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Darren Hubbard to Persimmon Property, LLC, Lot 27 of Glen Alden Subdivision.

John and Caitlin Ramage to Justin and Brittany Guilliams, Lot 46, Franklin Farms Subdivision.

Oxford Commons III, LLC to Rakeshkumar and Alpheshkumar Patel, Lot 317, The Heights Subdivision.