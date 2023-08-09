Thweatt named director of nursing at Northwest Published 7:29 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Northwest Mississippi Community College has welcomed Lesley Thweatt, a seasoned nurse and mother of three, as the new director of nursing in the School of Health Sciences.

Thweatt has been a nurse since her early 20s, and said she’s excited to return to where she attended college to take on the position of director of a program she said is “exceptional, with great faculty.”

She said she would work with the existing team to learn their strengths to help them further themselves as they help the program grow. She also said that it’s a joy to work with a team like the one at Northwest, where she felt everyone was so capable and intelligent.

On a personal level, she said she’s always sought more opportunity and growth, so she felt like this position was a great fit. “I always enjoyed being a part of a team and helping others succeed,” Thweatt said. She said that even though she won’t be directly in classrooms, she planned to work with the students often.

Thweatt received her LPN in 2001 and her ADN in 2004 from Northwest, her BSN from Baptist College in 2007, and her MSN in Nursing Education from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2014. She’s currently working on her PhD of nursing at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her three children and her husband. She also enjoys time outdoors and time spent with her church family in Oxford. She said that her key to nursing and something she’s always liked to pass on is every patient is “somebody’s somebody.”

Learn more about the Northwest nursing programs here.