Walk the Walk 5K Published 6:45 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Tristan Bryan crossed the finish line with a time of 17 minutes 46 seconds to win the Sherry Wall 5K Walk

the Walk in Oxford on Saturday, Aug. 5. Noah Grayson finished second and Forrest Bryan finished third.

The run benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. (©Bruce Newman)