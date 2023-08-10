Batesville woman charged with embezzlement

Published 2:42 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Staff Report

Oxford Police Department Johnson book photo. Oxford business theft
Johnson (Oxford Police Department)

On July 25, the Oxford Police Department took a report at a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue for theft. After investigation, Jakisha Johnson, 36, of Batesville was arrested and charged with embezzlement.

Johnson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond.

The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

