Flash back Saturday for the LOU Community’s future Published 3:02 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

1 of 4

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County will once again flash back for the Lafayette-Oxford-University community’s future at the 2023 United Way Flashback Bash, presented by CoreLogic. The event will be held at the Oxford Conference Center from 7 to 11 p.m. on

Saturday, Aug. 12.

“The Flashback Bash provides a perfect opportunity for our community to come together for a great night out that will also make a significant impact,” UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett said. “You can dress up or simply comes as you are – as all we ask is that everyone arrive ready to let loose as they enjoy an evening full of incredible music, food and fun with Almost Famous, Taylor Grocery Special Events Catering, Oxford PhotoBomb and the LOU community.”

Tickets can be purchased for $30 per person and sponsorship opportunities start at $100. Drink tickets will be available for purchase upon arrival and attendees will also be able to bid on silent auction items and packages that have been donated by several local businesses and organizations.

Email newsletter signup

Further details regarding the United Way Flashback Bash are available on the event website.

In addition to CoreLogic serving as a presenting sponsor as it has since the Flashback Bash’s inception in 2019, several other entities have partnered with the UWOLC as event sponsors this year. The following entities provided monetary and/or in-kind sponsorships of more than $1,000 and a full list of event sponsors can be found on the Flashback Bash website:

Presenting ($10,000): CoreLogic

Bell-Bottom ($3,000): MaxxSouth Broadband

Saturday Night Fever ($2,500): Charter Road Hospitality

Walk This Way ($2,000): Campus Wines and Spirits and Liberty Finance/Rapid Cash

Soul Train ($1,500): Barfield Wealth Management and Renasant Bank

Eye of the Tiger ($1,000): Beau Ridge at Oxford Farms, Bullseye 95.5, Cannon Motors of Mississippi, Communicare, Daisy Gift Company, Q105 | SuperTalk North Mississippi 93.7, Ole Miss Athletics, Regions Bank, Shaw Ace Hardware, The Magnolia at Oxford Commons and Visit Oxford

“I cannot thank our incredible sponsors enough for their tremendous support, partnership and friendship,” Brummett said. “Their generosity enables the Flashback Bash to be accessible to more members of our community and further enhances our efforts to improve health, advance

education, promote financial stability and meet basic needs throughout Oxford and Lafayette County.”

The funds raised through the Flashback Bash will support the UWOLC’s mission to improve lives and meet community needs by uniting people and resources. Information regarding the local programs and initiatives the organization funds can be found here and its grant recipients this fiscal year include several long-time program partners such as The Leap Frog Program and Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, along with one first-time recipient, Lovepacks.

“Every successful outcome our organization achieves is due to the amazing donors, partners, volunteers and advocates who are a part of our local United Way team,” Brummett said. “The Flashback Bash provides us the pleasure and privilege of partnering with so many wonderful

people, businesses and organizations on a fundraiser that truly exemplifies the first three letters of the word as it is always fun above all else.”