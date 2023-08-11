Mid-Town Farmers’ Market offerings continue Saturday Published 11:20 am Friday, August 11, 2023

The market continues this Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7 to 11 a.m. and below are some expected highlights:

The Salsa Ladies will have “Get Kickin’ Salsa.”

Falkner Farms will have grass-fed beef and pasture-raised chicken eggs.

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic-living butter lettuce and cousa and yellow squashes.

Farmstead Florals will have fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your week!

Bost Farm will have tomatoes, squash, potatoes, cucumbers, okra, peppers, eggplant, cantaloupes and watermelons.

Foster’s Sweeties will be at the market with cookies, brownies, homemade breads and cinnamon rolls.

Moon Lake Pecans will have shelled pecans, cinnamon and sugar-fried pecans, and sweet and spicy fried pecans.

Fresh Fruit snow cones will have hibiscus water fruit cups and snow cones – flavors of strawberry, mango, pineapple, hibiscus guayaba and tamarind, coconut banana and walnut.

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry, plus sourdough bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls.

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of Red Velvet, Carrot, Strawberry, Lemon Blueberry, Chocolate Ganache, Caramel, German Chocolate, Italian Cream, Coconut and Gluten Free Vanilla. Also, several flavors of cupcakes and minis. Cheesecake flavors of NY Style, Chocolate Turtle, Heath Bar Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Banana Pudding, Cookies and Cream, Chocolate Chip, Turtle, Key Lime, Death by Chocolate, Mocha and Gluten Free Chocolate. To order, call 662-816-3785or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com.

Bottle Tree Poultry Farm will have arugula, radishes, hot and sweet peppers, onions, garlic, chopped and powdered garlic, flower bouquets, cherry tomatoes, dried tomatoes, okra, lemon cucumbers and a limited number of eggs.

Interested in selling at Mid-Town? Visit for application documents.

Look for the market in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza.