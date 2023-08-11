Want a taco? Sing for your supper at chorus’ open rehearsal Aug. 21 Published 11:07 am Friday, August 11, 2023

Free tacos and music trivia followed by an open rehearsal await those who join in for Taco Monday with the Oxford Civic Chorus Aug. 21.

OCC’s first rehearsal of the season is for anyone who likes to sing — and you don’t have to be an expert. Bring a friend and find out how much fun a community choir can be!

The Oxford Civic Chorus event is set for 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, at the Oxford University United Methodist Church.

The Oxford Civic Chorus, a 501(c)(3), has been inspiring singers, enriching community and expanding musical horizons since 1998. The choir gathers for weekly rehearsals, performs two concerts a year and is available to sing at local events. Join, donate or learn more at oxfordcivicchorus.org and facebook.com/OxfordCivicChorus/.