Want a taco? Sing for your supper at chorus’ open rehearsal Aug. 21

Published 11:07 am Friday, August 11, 2023

By Staff Report

Oxford Civic Chorus' Taco Monday (Contributed)

Free tacos and music trivia followed by an open rehearsal await those who join in for Taco Monday with the Oxford Civic Chorus Aug. 21.

OCC’s first rehearsal of the season is for anyone who likes to sing — and you don’t have to be an expert. Bring a friend and find out how much fun a community choir can be!

The Oxford Civic Chorus event is set for 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, at the Oxford University United Methodist Church.

Email newsletter signup

The Oxford Civic Chorus, a 501(c)(3), has been inspiring singers, enriching community and expanding musical horizons since 1998. The choir gathers for weekly rehearsals, performs two concerts a year and is available to sing at local events. Join, donate or learn more at oxfordcivicchorus.org and facebook.com/OxfordCivicChorus/.

More Lifestyle

Flash back Saturday for the LOU Community’s future

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market offerings continue Saturday

Peas in your mashed potatoes can be your own beautiful thing

Choose plants wisely, plant them well, and don’t give up

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How prepared are you for an extended power outage caused by summer thunder storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...