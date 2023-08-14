Milos selected for John Paul Stevens Fellowship Published 11:32 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Sabrina Milos of Oxford, a student in the University of Mississippi School of Law, was selected as a 2023 Justice John Paul Stevens Foundation fellow.

The foundation’s national fellowship program partners with 38 law schools across the country to provide grants and enable law students to work in unpaid public interest summer law positions.

Milos participated in the fellowship with the Metropolitan Public Defender Office in Portland, Ore.

The fellowship program expanded to include the UM School of Law last year. This year, 153 fellows were selected in total nationwide.