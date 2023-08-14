Mississippi 4-H’ers Earn Congressional Awards Published 3:04 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

By Susan Collins-Smith

MSU Extension Service

RAYMOND, Miss. — Mariah Malone was among 57 Mississippi 4-H’ers to receive the highest honor given to youth civilians by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Mississippi’s 25-Year Partnership Milestone

The Aug. 6 Congressional Award ceremony marks the 25th anniversary of the partnership between the Congressional Award Program and the Mississippi State University Extension Service 4-H Youth Development Program.

Mississippi 4-H’ers: A Spectrum of Achievements

Each 4-H’er received a gold, silver or bronze certificate and medal for their personal, goal-oriented achievements through the Congressional Award Program. Some participants also received STEM Star Awards for participating in one or more science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities while working toward their Congressional Award.

Inspiring Mississippi Youth: Mariah Malone’s Story

Malone, a 4-H member in Oktibbeha County and aspiring robotics engineer, volunteered with a middle school robotics team and helped them reach some goals of their own.

“In the 7th grade, I was on the same robotics team, and we didn’t have anyone who knew about robotics to volunteer to help us,” Malone said. “So I wanted to help them learn about it and do well in competition. They placed first in state competition and made it all the way to the national competition in Arkansas.”

Mississippi Youth Praised by U.S. Representatives

The awards were presented by former U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson.

“These young people are really bright,” Harper said. “We are proud that they have taken the opportunity to participate in this program. These accomplishments are not only important to them now, but they mean a lot when they begin to apply to colleges, for scholarships, internships and jobs.”

Unable to make the ceremony in person, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker congratulated the recipients virtually.

“You didn’t just receive this award. You earned it through your commitment and determination to reach your goals,” Wicker said. “We are proud of you and the parents, grandparents and others in your life who encouraged you along the way. Congratulations and keep it up!”

Mississippi Youth: The Path to Congressional Awards

Eligibility for the Congressional Award is open to all young people between the ages of 13.5 and 23 who want to set goals for themselves in four program areas: personal development, physical fitness, voluntary public service, and expedition and exploration. The age- and ability-appropriate activities foster responsibility and help young people practice planning and organizational skills.

Fostering Mississippi Leaders: 4-H’s Mission

Linda Mitchell, head of the Extension Center for 4-H Youth Development, said the program complements the goals of 4-H well.

“In 4-H, we work to grow leaders, and this program is a great way to offer young people more opportunities to participate in experiential learning, leadership and community engagement,” said Mitchell, who also serves on the Congressional Award Board of Directors. “I am proud of all these young people, and I know you can look at them here today and see future leaders.”

Mississippi’s Congressional Award: By the Numbers

Mississippi currently has more than 400 active participants in the award program. The 57 participants recognized Aug. 6 devoted over 23,900 hours to voluntary public service, over 15,900 hours to personal development, and over 9,200 hours to physical fitness. They also participated in numerous in-person and virtual expedition and exploration activities.