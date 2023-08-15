Michael Oher packs Off Square Books for his book signing Published 7:22 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By Marie McMullan

Ole Miss football legend Michael Oher signed copies of his latest memoir Tuesday at Off Square Books. The event came just one day after Oher petitioned a Shelby County probate court in Tennessee alleging that the Tuohy family had not actually adopted him.

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the petition says. It goes on to state that Oher had agreed to a conservatorship under the impression that it would establish “a familial relationship” with the Tuohys, which it did not.

Oher did not accept questions from reporters at the signing. Nonetheless, the NFL star beamed while talking with fans. Hundreds lined up along the sidewalk and filed through Off Square Books with copies of “When Your Back’s Against the Wall” in tow, including Stan and Lee Reid.

Rather than focus on the family issues between the Tuohys and Oher, the Reids took Oher’s signing as an opportunity to celebrate their long-held family tradition of Ole Miss football. The Reid brothers had grown up Ole Miss football fans and have been following the team since

the 1960s. The two remembered cheering Michael Oher on during his tenure with the Rebels from 2005 to 2008.

Lee Reid, an Oxford local, could often be heard in Vaught-Hemingway with his deafening whistle. Stan Reid would fly in for games from his home in Texas, but Stan Reid made the permanent move to Oxford in December 2022 when his brother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“We’re here to celebrate Ole Miss football all throughout the season,” Stan Reid said. After taking photos, getting Oher’s signature and exchanging a few laughs, Stan Reid led his brother outside, each carrying a copy of the retired player’s book.

Recounting stories of tailgating in the Grove with chandeliers strung in the tent, Stan, Lee and Lee’s wife Tammy Reid shared their excitement for the coming season — and joy for the fact they would be sharing it together.

“You’re on a mission now,” Stan Reid said to Lee Reid. Lee Reid turned to Tammy Reid for her approval to do his call to the Rebels. The crowd looked his way as a loud whistle emanated from his mouth.

“There’s one thing he’ll never forget,” Tammy Reid said of her husband. “His Ole Miss Rebels.”