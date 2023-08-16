Alzheimer’s Club tennis tournament Aug. 26 Published 7:15 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

OHS students sponsor mixed doubles event

The OHS Students For Alzheimer’s Club is planning its seventh annual mixed doubles tennis tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at the FNC Tennis Facility. The entry fee is $25 per person and a silent auction is scheduled.

The tennis tournament is the primary fundraiser for the club to support Memory Makers Respite Day Services of Oxford Inc. Memory Makers care for Alzheimer’s patients directly as a respite day program for adults with Alzheimer’s or memory loss due to some form of dementia.

The respite day program is designed to provide socialization for the impaired individual, to provide rest and education to assist the caregiver, and provide participants a therapeutic and safe environment to feel comfortable and successful.

Contact Leland Koestler for more information at 662-638-9464 or lelandk242@gmail.com.