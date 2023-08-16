Clement is McDonnell-Barksdale scholar Published 1:10 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Chloe Clement of Water Valley has received the McDonnell-Barksdale Scholarship, which will provide $8,000 annually toward her education at the University of Mississippi.

Clement is one of 18 incoming freshmen accepted into UM’s Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College who are the recipients of some of the most bountiful scholarships at the university.

Clement said she looks forward to being involved in a community of individuals with whom she shares similar goals. “Receiving a scholarship from the SMBHC solidified my decision [to attend] the University of Mississippi,” said Clement, who is an integrated marketing communications major with a specialization in sports promotion.