Half-century of service for NM Regional Center Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Celebration of 50th anniversary planned for Aug. 21

The North Mississippi Regional Center (NMRC) will mark its 50th anniversary Aug. 21, commemorating its legacy of serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities since its establishment in Oxford on Aug. 27, 1973. The public is invited to join the celebratory event at NMRC’s main campus in Oxford at 2 p.m. The ceremony will honor its 1,150 employees as well as its clients. Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill is scheduled to speak on the center’s invaluable contributions.

Since its start, NMRC, licensed by the Mississippi Department of Health and certified for Medicaid participation, has continuously expanded its reach, accommodating a diverse clientele. The center is known for its comprehensive support to individuals with Down Syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities and those experiencing developmental delays. This inclusive approach extends further to encompass individuals with hearing and visual impairments, physical disabilities and other challenges.

Beyond merely supporting, NMRC has earned acclaim for its wide spectrum of offerings, including the following:

Residential services : With facilities like group homes and apartments, NMRC encourages independent living.

: With facilities like group homes and apartments, NMRC encourages independent living. Day training : Focused programs cater to skill development, independence and active participation in community activities.

: Focused programs cater to skill development, independence and active participation in community activities. Diagnostic services : In-depth assessments pave the way for tailored treatment plans for every individual.

: In-depth assessments pave the way for tailored treatment plans for every individual. Support coordination : Guiding families and individuals in understanding and using the plethora of services.

: Guiding families and individuals in understanding and using the plethora of services. Targeted case management (TCM) : Dedicated support for those needing intensive focus.

: Dedicated support for those needing intensive focus. Extended services: NMRC’s commitment is clear in its provision of “respite care, transportation and unwavering advocacy.”

The institution’s 50-year journey, grounded in its mission to serve a diverse population, stands as a testament to its enduring dedication and unyielding spirit. This landmark anniversary is not just a reflection of the past, but a beacon for the future. To learn more about about the NMRC, visit www.nmrc.ms.gov or call (662) 234-1476.