Nerd-vana Con returns Aug. 25 to the Powerhouse Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Nerd-vana Con 2023 is set to kick off Friday, Aug. 25, with a special 30th Anniversary Power Ranger Dinner offering attendees a unique blend of nostalgia and fandom.

Taking place at the Powerhouse, the two-day convention will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and is tailored for gamers, comic lovers, cosplayers and pop culture enthusiasts alike. Ticket holders for the Power Ranger Dinner will also receive VIP admission to the convention on Saturday.

Saturday’s lineup is packed with a variety of events. The morning includes a screening of the first episode of the POW miniseries at 10:10 a.m. and a grant-focused discussion by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council at 11 a.m.

An array of entertainment from the Anubis Improv comedy show to the Bentley Burns Magic Show is set for midday. A series of panels in the early afternoon will address voice acting and the beloved Power Rangers.

The Mystery Box Game Show, a cosplay contest and musical performances from Super Nerd and the Violet Creek Band are slated for the latter half. Wrapping up the night is Bad Eddy’s After Party, which will run from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Early bird tickets are currently available. Details can be found here.