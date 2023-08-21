Special dove hunt applications accepted through Aug. 25 Published 5:24 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces that Grenada Lake will host a special dove hunt Sept. 9-10. This year’s hunt will be a draw hunt and will be held in two separate locations with a total of 40 drawn participants.

Hunt Area No. 1 is located north of Highway 332 between the Grenada Lake Dam and the Grenada Airport, and Hunt Area No. 2 is located at Grenada Waterfowl Refuge near Sabougla. Hunt Area 1 will be open to the public for dove hunting Sept. 11-30.

To be eligible for this hunt, individuals must possess a valid Mississippi hunting license. Youth hunters under the age 16 are not required to possess a hunting license; however, they must hunt in the same location as a licensed adult. Exceptions include youth hunters ages 12-15 who have completed a hunter’s education course and possesses a valid hunter’s education card.

Email newsletter signup

Registration for the hunt will be today through Aug. 25 at the Grenada Lake Visitor Center. In-person registration is required. Once drawn, each participant will receive a hunting packet with a map of the area and the regulations for the hunt.

Things to remember are as follows:

Drawn applicants will be notified of their appropriate time and hunting date

Any missing or false information will result in a rejection of the application.

All state and federal small game regulations will be enforced.

Hunting with shotguns only.

For additional information, contact the Grenada Lake Field Office 662-347-8654.

The USACE Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.