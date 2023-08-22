Mid-South Fair music lineup set for Sept. 21-Oct. 1 event Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

With the announcement of an all-star musical lineup, this fall’s Mid-South Fair in Southaven promises to cater to music lovers of all kinds.

This annual event is set for Sept. 21-Oct. 1 at Landers Center in Southaven. All performances will be held outdoors on the main stage and are free with fair admission.

The schedule features more than 20 acts and DJs spread out across nine days of the fair’s 11-day run. The full music lineup is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 21 : Lauren Watkins at 6:45 p.m. and Brian Kelley at 7:45 p.m. presented by 99.7 The Wolf.

Friday, Sept. 22 : Charvey at 5:45 p.m.

: Charvey Saturday, Sept. 23 : Chinese Connection Dub Embassy at 7 p.m. and Pokey Bear at 8:30 p.m.

: Chinese Connection Dub Embassy and Pokey Bear Sunday, Sept. 24 : Latin musicians perform throughout the day, including Brazeros Musical De Durango, Los Caminanes De Humberto Nabarro, Sonora Tropicana, Los Del Zello Oficial, Alianza Juvenil, Los Galvan De Gto and Alegria Rivereña.

: Latin musicians perform throughout the day, including Brazeros Musical De Durango, Los Caminanes De Humberto Nabarro, Sonora Tropicana, Los Del Zello Oficial, Alianza Juvenil, Los Galvan De Gto and Alegria Rivereña. Tuesday, Sept. 26 : Reagan Strange at 5:15 p.m. , Visible Worship Collective at 5:45 p.m. and Cochren & Co at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 : JR Moore at 7 p.m. and Scotty McCreery at 8 p.m. presented by 99.7 The Wolf.

: JR Moore and Scotty McCreery presented by 99.7 The Wolf. Friday, Sept. 29 : Soundbox at 6 p.m. , The Persians at 7:15 p.m. and StopGap Solution at 8:30 p.m.

: Soundbox , The Persians and StopGap Solution Saturday, Sept. 30 : DJ Saint at 4 p.m. , Bassventura at 5 p.m. , DJ Marcat at 6 p.m. , Jayy Snow at 7 p.m. and Glow Party at 8 p.m.

: DJ Saint , Bassventura , DJ Marcat , Jayy Snow and Glow Party Sunday, Oct. 1 : Gospel musicians perform throughout the day, including LaTocha, Damon Little, Otis Kemp, Darrel Petties, Hallelujah Highlights Memphis, Julian Cross, Priscilla Bowden, Shawn Xavier Jones & The Company and more presented by 95.7 Hallelujah FM.

“Regardless of age or experience, whether you call our community home or are just passing through, the musical lineup for this year is a treasure trove,” said Todd Mastry, Landers Center’s executive director.

“We’ve not only secured the return of familiar local talents like Reagan Strange and JR Moore, who have previously graced our stage, but we’ve also proudly added Florida-Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and country music hitmaker, Scotty McCreery, to our roster. Each of our nine unique concert days holds a special experience that will be fun for the whole family to enjoy.”

The Mid-South Fair, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community service organization located in Southaven, is “dedicated to providing safe family-oriented entertainment for all on an annual basis. Since the first fair was held in 1856, the event has strived to educate those living in the Mid-South and to provide opportunities to grow and showcase their talents by granting scholarships, as well as hosting art contests, competitive youth talent competitions and more.”

For more information about what to expect during the 2023 Mid-South Fair and its music lineup, visit www.midsouthfair.com.

Landers Center is a 10,000-seat multi-purpose arena and entertainment provider in Southaven that hosts numerous national touring acts, family shows and sporting events.

Built in 2000 and home to the Memphis Hustle, the Memphis Grizzlies’ G-League team of the NBA Developmental League and the Memphis Americans men’s and women’s teams of the National Indoor Soccer League, Landers Center hosts more than 600 events annually and offers several venue options, including the multipurpose arena; 17,000-square-foot convention center; 400-seat theater and a large parking lot that boasts nearly 3,000 parking spaces that hosts outdoor events, including the Mid-South Fair. For more information, please visit www.landerscenter.com.