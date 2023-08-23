Cofield’s Corner Published 9:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By John Cofield

It is the American Dream on local display.

The Kakales Family of Greece found their way to Oxford in 1972 and the young family’s hard work made them one of our own.

Dino’s will always be part of the Square’s history. And the Kakaleses showed locals and Ole Miss students how the country was built.

From herding on the side of a mountain in Greece to proudly watching their children, a lawyer, and a dentist, walk the Ole Miss graduation stage, to living to see and celebrate their granddaughter being given the highest honor the Ole Miss student body can bestow, their story is one Oxford is proud to share.